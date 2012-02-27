Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Catalytic Particles Feature Spatial-Activity Hot Spots

Microscopy method reveals that nanorod catalytic activity varies regionally across the surface of individual crystal facets

by Mitch Jacoby
February 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

The level of catalytic activity mediated by one type of crystal facet can vary across the surface of that facet and also among several facets of a single type. This finding by Cornell University chemists suggests that knowing the surface structure of crystalline catalyst particles alone is not sufficient for predicting activity (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2012.18). Decades ago, researchers found that some crystal facets, or faces, of solid catalysts are more catalytically active than others. Catalyst manufacturers have used that information to fine-tune preparation methods to enhance exposure of the most active facets. Cornell’s Peng Chen and coworkers used fluorescence microscopy with single-molecule resolution to monitor light-producing catalytic reactions on gold nanorods and discovered that facet-dependent activity turns out to be unexpectedly complex. By examining hundreds of highly faceted nanorods they determined that catalytic activity within a single facet exhibits a reactivity gradient that tends to increase from the center toward the facet edges. In addition, the relative reactivities of the ends and sides of nanorods vary widely among samples even though they exhibit the same types of facets, the team reports.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Customizing alloy catalysts for hydrogenation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probing the properties of interfacet junctions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Using microfabrication to explore CO2 reduction

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE