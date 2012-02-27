Enanta Signs Novartis For Hepatitis Drug

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, a specialist in small-molecule drugs for infectious diseases, has entered a pact with Novartis for development, manufacture, and commercialization of its lead candidate, EDP-239, which comes from its NS5A hepatitis C virus inhibitor program. Enanta will receive an up-front payment of $34 million and is eligible for up to $406 million in milestone payments. NS5A is a nonstructural viral protein that is essential to viral replication. The protein has emerged as an important target for antiviral drug development, Enanta says.
