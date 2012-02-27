FMC Looks To China For New Insecticide

FMC will license a new insecticide active ingredient developed by East China University of Science & Technology. The ingredient is manufactured in China by Shanghai Shengnong Pesticide Co. FMC will have exclusive rights to the insecticide outside of China. In addition, the three parties will collaborate on new pesticide research. In February, FMC licensed a plant-based fungicide called blad that was developed by researchers from Portugal’s Technical University of Lisbon.
