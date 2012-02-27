Advertisement

Business

Ferro Secures Rare-Earth Source

by Jean-François Tremblay
February 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 9
Ferro has formed a joint venture with Baotou Jin Meng Rare Earth, a rare-earth refiner based in Inner Mongolia, China. The venture will produce ultrafine cerium oxide-based materials used to polish cover glass for electronic devices. Majority-owned by Ferro, the venture will be based at Ferro’s existing site in Suzhou, China. Jin Meng will be responsible for supplying rare earths to the venture. Chemical makers are adopting a variety of strategies to cope with Chinese export restrictions on rare earths. BASF recently signed a sourcing agreement with the Australian supplier Lynas. Shin-Etsu Chemical is investing in a rare-earth recycling facility in Vietnam.

