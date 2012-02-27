Koppers To Build China Coal Tar Distillery

Coal chemicals maker Koppers has signed a letter of intent to construct a coal-tar-based products complex in Pizhou City in China’s Jiangsu province. The complex would include a 250,000-metric-ton-per-year coal tar distillation facility and downstream plants making needle coke and carbon black. The distillation facility would be jointly owned by Koppers and China’s Yizhou Group, and the downstream plants would be owned by Nippon Steel Chemical. Completion is targeted for early 2014.
