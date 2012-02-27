Merck And Pfizer Strike Generics Deals

Merck & Co. and Brazil’s Supera Farma Laboratorios have formed a joint venture to market pharmaceuticals and branded generics in Brazil. The partners will initially market approximately 30 products across multiple therapeutic areas. Meanwhile, Pfizer and Shanghai-based Hisun Pharmaceutical have advanced plans for a joint venture to commercialize off-patent drugs in China and other markets. Pfizer will own 49% of its joint venture with Hisun and invest $295 million in it. Merck will own 51% of its joint venture with Supera. Financial details of that deal were not disclosed.
