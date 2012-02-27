Mosaic Reaches Mine Settlement

Phosphate fertilizer producer Mosaic has reached a settlement with environmental groups that will allow it to ramp up operations at its phosphate rock mine in South Fort Meade, Fla. The mine has operated at reduced capacity since the Sierra Club and two other groups challenged Mosaic’s federal wetlands operating permit (C&EN, Aug. 9, 2010, page 14). The settlement, which is subject to court approval, calls for the donation of 4,171 acres of land for a park along with other conservation concessions. As a result, Mosaic says it will be able to begin operations on 7,000 acres with 10 years of additional phosphate reserves.
