Nominations Sought for 2012 Pauling Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2012 Linus Pauling Medal Award. Sponsored jointly by the Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound ACS local sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at a symposium to be held this fall in Seattle.
Nominations should consist of a concise curriculum vitae that includes significant publications and a list of honors and awards, along with a summary (400–1,000 words) of scientific achievements, including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the nominee’s work. Letters seconding the nomination are encouraged.
Scientists of all nationalities are eligible for this award. However, the award will not be given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize.
Please send an e-mail with a PDF of the nomination documents by April 10 to William Reinhardt at
