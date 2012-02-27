Novel DNA Sequencers Debut

Oxford Nanopore Technologies is preparing to launch new DNA-sequencing devices that use nanopore strand-sequencing technology. The method works by passing a single-stranded DNA polymer through a protein nanopore to identify individual DNA bases. According to the company, this approach allows for very long sequence read lengths, high throughput, real-time results, and minimal sample preparation. Instrumentation industry stock analysts are calling the new devices a disruptive and game-changing technology, especially in applied settings, and potential competition for sequencing products from Life Technologies and Illumina. To be available by year-end, the GridION system consists of nodes with consumable cartridges. Each node, which can deliver tens of gigabytes of sequence data in 24 hours, can be used as a single desktop instrument or networked for larger analyses. The MinION is a disposable sequencing device about the size of a USB memory stick. It is expected to sell for less than $900 when available midyear. Oxford Nanopore was a 2005 spin-off of the University of Oxford.
