Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Single-Atom Transistor

Nanoelectronics: Device’s performance bodes well for quantum computing

by Stu Borman
February 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

ATOMIC DEVICE
Credit: U of New South Wales
Lead author Martin Fuechsle and principal investigator Michelle Y. Simmons discuss work reported in their new paper on a single-atom transistor.

In work that could advance the development of quantum computers, researchers have created a transistor that consists of a single atom positioned precisely between two electrodes in a silicon substrate. Quantum computers could perform some calculations not possible on current computers, such as solving the Schrödinger equation for large molecules.

Quantum computing specialist Michelle Y. Simmons of the University of New South Wales, in Australia, and coworkers prepared the transistor. They used scanning tunneling microscopy, lithography, and phosphine chemistry to place, with single-lattice-site spatial accuracy, an individual phosphorus atom between electrodes in a silicon device (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2012.21). Such precise positioning hadn’t been achieved before.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Martin Fuechsle
STM image shows a lithography mask used to incorporate a phosphorus atom at center pink spot and electrical leads at pink rectangular sites to create a single-atom transistor.
TRANSISTOR TEMPLATE -- STM image shows lithography mask for incorporating phosphorus atom (pink spot, center) and electrical leads (pink rectangles) into single-atom transistor device.
Credit: Martin Fuechsle
STM image shows a lithography mask used to incorporate a phosphorus atom at center pink spot and electrical leads at pink rectangular sites to create a single-atom transistor.

Single-atom transistors could be combined to give integrated circuits of unprecedented density. But creating such transistors is painstaking, and the feasibility of making devices that comprise millions or billions of them is not yet known. The transistor operates only at close to absolute zero, also limiting applications for now.

Nevertheless, the phosphorus transistor represents a step toward quantum computers. Quantum computers would achieve greater power and speed by encoding information in qubits, which adopt more states than just the two (0 and 1) in conventional computers bits. Precise atom positioning would be required to interrogate the information in qubits accurately.

Device modeler Asen Asenov of the University of Glasgow believes the experimentation is “ground-breaking.” Molecular device fabricator Robert A. Wolkow of the University of Alberta believes that Simmons’ group and others reported substantially similar results earlier. Some of the study’s simulations have technical deficiencies, Asenov adds.

Quantum computing expert Bruce E. Kane of the University of Maryland notes that the one-atom transistor is not currently practical for conventional devices, nor does it carry out quantum operations. But he calls the work “an experimental and engineering tour de force” and believes Simmons’ group now has the requisite tools to begin building quantum computers “that would go beyond the current state of the art.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixing semiconductors could lead to 6G wireless devices
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Largest molecular quantum computation performed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
‘Hot’ dots for quantum computing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE