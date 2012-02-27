TA Acquires Bähr Thermoanalyse

TA Instruments, a subsidiary of Waters Corp., has acquired Bähr Thermoanalyse. The instrument firm, based in Hüllhorst, Germany, employs 20 people and manufactures high-temperature thermal analysis systems. TA says the acquisition, coupled with its purchase of Anter Corp. in July 2011, will make it a leader in the thermal and mechanical characterization of ceramic, metal, glass, and other inorganic materials.
