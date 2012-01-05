Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

More Combustible Dust Deaths

CSB Investigation: Five workers die in dust explosions, OHSA urged to issue safety regulations

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
January 5, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Three industrial combustible dust accidents that killed five workers and seriously injured three over five months last year at a Tennessee manufacturer were entirely preventable and underscore the need for national dust regulations, concludes an investigative report by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). The report, along with a video, was released on Jan. 5 at a press conference in Gallatin, Tenn., near the Hoeganaes facility where the accidents occurred. The facility manufactures a fine (45–150 µm) iron powder used to make parts for the auto industry. It employs 180 workers and is owned by GKN, a U.K. engineering firm. The facility has a history of combustible dust problems, CSB notes. It apparently continued operating with no improvement in safety after a Jan. 31, 2011, dust explosion killed two maintenance workers, a dust-related accident injured two other workers in March 2011, and a May 27, 2011, dust explosion killed three more workers. The board found combustible dust piled up to four inches deep at the factory in an environment that used hydrogen and found that the facility even flared the explosive gas inside the plant. Among its recommendations, CSB urges OSHA to propose a national combustible dust standard for U.S. industries within one year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board deploys to BP-Husky Toledo Refinery
Safety Flaws Linked To Metal Dust Blast
Corrosion Led To Utah Refinery Blast

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE