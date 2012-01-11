Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fuel Cell Taps Into Roach Power

Biofuel Cells: Centimeter-sized device generates electricity from insect sugars

by Erika Gebel
January 11, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Roach Rover
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Scientists hope to turn cockroaches into data-collecting armies to send into dangerous environments.
A discoid cockroach.
Credit: Shutterstock
Scientists hope to turn cockroaches into data-collecting armies to send into dangerous environments.

Instead of looking at cockroaches as disgusting pests, some scientists see them as potentially helpful scouts. Because of the insects’ hardy constitution, these scientists envision outfitting the roaches with tiny sensors or cameras and sending them to collect data in conditions that are harmful or inaccessible to people. In a step toward creating such insect soldiers, researchers now report a small device that can generate electricity from sugar in a cockroach’s blood (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja210794c).

Scientists already can remotely control a cockroach’s movement using a battery-powered device that stimulates the insect’s nervous system, says Daniel Scherson of Case Western Reserve University. “But the lifetime of a battery is limited,” he points out. To make controllable insects independent of a power source, Scherson and his team wanted to develop a biofuel cell that could harness a bug’s own metabolism.

Their cockroach biofuel cell is a bundle of thin carbon wires sealed inside a glass capillary tube. The cell is about 0.05 cm in diameter and a few centimeters long. To make up the cell’s anode, Scherson and his team coated the wires with two enzymes: trehalase to break the sugar trehalose into two glucose molecules and glucose oxidase to extract electrons from the glucose. To create the cathode, the researchers coated the wires with the enzyme bilirubin oxidase to shuttle the generated electrons to oxygen to produce water. Because the enzymes alone can’t efficiently transfer electrons to and from the electrode, the researchers also added an osmium complex to the carbon wires to act as an electron shuttle. The researchers selected trehalose, says Scherson, because of its high concentration in cockroach blood, 30 mM.

The researchers placed the tiny biofuel cell into an incision made in the abdominal cavity of a sedated female discoid cockroach (Blaberus discoidalis). Using a standard meter, they measured the power produced by the biofuel cell over 2.5 hours. The maximum power density they found was 55 µW/cm2 at a potential of 0.2 V. Scherson admits that this is a low wattage but says it is sufficient to power microdevices such as those used to control a roach’s movement. He adds that the cockroaches seemed unharmed by the procedure, simply walking away after the sedative wore off.

Adam Heller of the University of Texas, Austin, who has developed biofuel cells using grapes, calls the study “an important milestone” toward developing power sources from metabolic chemistry in organisms. He thinks researchers also could use the cells to power miniature probes to study insect behavior. By using different enzymes on the wires, scientists could also develop biofuel cells to power small medical devices.

Scherson and his colleagues next plan to test the biofuel cell’s ability to power tiny devices, such as blinking lights, which they will mount on cockroaches.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid power source delivers high-energy bursts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probe Delivers Fluids, Light To Brain﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE