Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Separations

Caffeine Source: A Bean, A Leaf, Or A Lab

Food Analysis: A new method quickly distinguishes between natural and synthetic caffeine

by Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay
February 29, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Caffeine Control
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A new method makes it easy to pin down whether caffeine in drinks is natural or synthetic.
Photo of cup of coffee
Credit: Shutterstock
A new method makes it easy to pin down whether caffeine in drinks is natural or synthetic.

Is your caffeinated buzz from a natural or artificial source? Researchers in Germany have now developed an easy way to determine whether drinks contain natural or synthetic caffeine (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac203197d).

Under Food & Drug Administration regulations, when manufacturers add caffeine to drinks, such as sodas or energy drinks, they must mention it on the label. But labels for tea, coffee, and other naturally caffeinated drinks don’t need to list caffeine. Because synthetic caffeine is less expensive than natural caffeine, unscrupulous manufacturers may slip in the synthetic version and pass off the drink as a naturally caffeinated beverage, ignoring the labeling requirement.

Existing methods to discriminate between natural and synthetic caffeine require extracting the caffeine from the drink, which makes them time consuming and laborious, explains analytical chemist Maik A. Jochmann at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany. To test beverages directly and avoid extraction, Jochmann and colleagues developed a method with high-temperature liquid chromatography and isotope ratio mass spectrometry. By analyzing 42 naturally caffeinated and 20 artificially caffeinated drinks, the investigators showed that the carbon isotope ratios could distinguish between the two types of caffeine. Carbon isotope ratios depend on the origin of the material, explains Jochmann: plants versus petroleum-based laboratory chemicals.

Jochmann and colleagues next analyzed 38 drinks purchased at grocery stores. They found four—an instant coffee, two iced teas, and one maté, which is a South American herb that can be brewed like tea—that explicitly claimed to contain natural caffeine but contained synthetic. Jochmann declines to reveal the identity of the mislabeled brands but says his lab’s approach “has the potential to become a routine method for authenticity control of caffeine-containing drinks.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Isotopes could sniff out fake truffles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New analytical method has a taste for catching counterfeit whiskeys
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Parmesan test can detect cheesy imposters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE