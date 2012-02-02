Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Resolving Confusion About Resveratrol

Researchers shed light on red wine compound’s biochemical target

by Carmen Drahl
February 2, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jay Chung
Computer model docking two different conformations of resveratrol (pink and turquoise) into the metal-containing catalytic pocket of a phosphodiesterase enzyme.
This is a computer model showing how two different conformations of resveratrol (pink and turquoise) dock into the metal-containing catalytic pocket of a phosphodiesterase enzyme.
Credit: Courtesy of Jay Chung
Computer model docking two different conformations of resveratrol (pink and turquoise) into the metal-containing catalytic pocket of a phosphodiesterase enzyme.

Chalk up the red wine compound resveratrol’s presumed health benefits to a direct blockade of phosphodiesterase enzymes, reports a multi-institution team (Cell, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2012.01.017). The researchers, led by NIH biologist Jay H. Chung, say their study clarifies confusing evidence about the biochemistry of resveratrol.

The study’s results point to new avenues of preventing age-associated metabolic diseases in people, says University of Wisconsin, Madison, calorie restriction researcher Richard Weindruch, who was not involved in the NIH research. In principle, preventing such diseases could extend human life spans.

Resveratrol is known to mimic the antidiabetic effects of calorie restriction in rodents, and it boosts life span in flies and worms. Whether resveratrol is beneficial to humans is not clear, but a recent study suggests it also mimics the effects of calorie restriction in obese people (Cell Metab., DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2011.10.002).

Resveratrol was thought to work in animals by directly activating sirtuin enzymes, which clip acetyl groups from proteins, researchers say. From that idea grew Sirtris, a biotech company that GlaxoSmithKline acquired for more than $700 million in 2008. Since then the sirtuin claim has come under heavy scrutiny as scientists have found that they can’t reproduce the earlier pro-sirtuin evidence.

Chung and coworkers previously learned that resveratrol also activates an important regulatory kinase enzyme but didn’t know how that occurred. From cellular assays and animal tests, they now show that resveratrol increases levels of cyclic AMP, which activates the kinase downstream. The cyclic AMP boost happens, they conclude, because resveratrol blocks phosphodiesterase enzymes that break down cyclic AMP. Resveratrol does indeed activate sirtuin enzymes, Chung says, but indirectly, further downstream in the phosphodiesterase-mediated pathway.

This work points to one pathway resveratrol may use to activate sirtuins but doesn’t prove it’s the only pathway, adds sirtuin expert and Sirtris scientific advisory board cochair Leonard P. Guarente at MIT.

Chung notes that it is impossible to prove that no other mechanism exists but says when his team blocked the key phosphodiesterase enzyme in muscle, it completely reproduced resveratrol’s effects. This strongly suggests that when it comes to metabolic effects, “the phosphodiesterase pathway is the major pathway,” he says.

The Chung team’s results come on the heels of a massive research misconduct investigation of University of Connecticut researcher Dipak K. Das, whose work reported definitive human health benefits from resveratrol.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Metabolite Extends A Worm’s Life
Luciferase Is Okay For Research After All
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Red Wine Chemical Redeemed?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE