Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA Targets Chemicals

Risk Assessment: Agency to scrutinize seven compounds or categories of substances in 2012

by Cheryl Hogue
March 6, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Seven chemicals or categories of substances will undergo risk assessment by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2012, EPA announced on March 1. The move could eventually lead to their regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

“If an assessment indicates significant risk, EPA will evaluate and pursue appropriate risk reduction actions, as warranted,” which include regulation, the agency says. “If an assessment indicates no significant risk, EPA will conclude its current work on that chemical.”

As justification for the assessments, the agency cited the substances’ potential to harm human health and widespread human exposure to them.

One of the seven chemicals is 1,3,4,6,7,8-hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8-hexamethylcyclopenta-γ-2-benzopyran. Commonly called HHCB, this polycyclic musk is used as a fragrance in consumer products. Three more compounds are solvents: methylene chloride; N-methylpyrrolidone; and trichloroethylene.

In addition, EPA will conduct risk assessments of long-chain chlorinated paraffins and medium-chain chlorinated paraffins. Both types are used in industrial cutting fluids, commercial paints, adhesives, sealants, and caulks. In 2009, EPA targeted a related class of compounds—short-chain chlorinated paraffins—for possible regulation, saying that they are persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic. Under a legal settlement announced in February, the only U.S. manufacturer of short-chain chlorinated paraffins has ceased their production (C&EN, Feb. 13, page 11).

The final categories slated for EPA risk assessment this year are antimony and antimony compounds, which are used in a variety of commercial applications, such as flame retardants.

The seven chemicals or categories of substances are among 83 commercial chemicals EPA has selected for further review and potential regulation. The agency selected these chemicals because they can cause reproductive, developmental, or neurotoxic effects; are persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic; are probable or known carcinogens; are used in children’s products; or are detected in biomonitoring programs.

In a statement, the American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry group, said, “We are glad that the EPA continues to recognize the urgent need to prioritize chemicals for review under TSCA.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU adds 1,4-dioxane, fragrance chemicals, and chlorinated paraffins to list for regulation
US EPA finalizes list of 20 high-priority chemicals
Paint Stripper Chemical Methylene Chloride Poses Cancer, Other Health Risks, EPA Says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE