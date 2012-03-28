Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Removing Radioactivity

ACS Meeting News: Nanoparticles strip radioactive strontium and other heavy metals from beverages

by Bethany Halford
March 28, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

MILK CLEANER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Allen Apblett
Yellow pellets composed of calcium tungstate nanoparticles can be used to decontaminate radioactive strontium from liquids, such as milk.
The pellets shown here are composed of calcium tungstate nanoparticles and can be used to decontaminate radioactive liquids, such as milk.
Credit: Courtesy of Allen Apblett
Yellow pellets composed of calcium tungstate nanoparticles can be used to decontaminate radioactive strontium from liquids, such as milk.

Pellets capable of removing radioactive isotopes and heavy metals from milk, juice, and other beverages have been developed by chemists at Oklahoma State University. The material could be used by consumers in emergency situations to take heavy metals out of juices and other foodstuffs, and it could decontaminate radioactive liquids in the event of a nuclear accident, such as the one that took place at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan last year.

After the Fukushima accident, the radioactive strontium isotope 90Sr was found in the air around Tokyo, according to Japanese authorities, and radioactive 89Sr was identified in milk as far afield as Hilo, Hawaii, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Milk is the primary vector for human exposure to radioactive Sr, which tends to accumulate in bones and bone marrow and has been linked to bone cancer and leukemia.

Chemistry professor Allen Apblett and his research group had been using nanoparticles to remove uranium from water, but after the events at Fukushima, they realized their technology could be made to take Sr out of liquids. He presented the work at the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Diego on Tuesday.

The group’s technology uses calcium tungstate (CaWO4) nanoparticles, which swap their calcium ions for Sr ions. The tungstate preferentially binds to Sr ions, instead of Ca ions, because of the former’s larger radius.

“It’s a chemical reaction that works its way from the outside of the particle to the core,” Apblett explains. The particles his group uses are 40–150 nm in diameter. The smaller the particle, he says, the higher the surface area, and therefore the higher the reactivity. The particles are made into pellets by attaching them to alumina supports. “We’ve done lots of work where we’ve taken these materials and put them in liquid, worked them around, and checked to make sure there was no leaching of the nanoparticles” into the treated liquids, Apblett points out.

Apblett envisions loading the pellets into a porous cartridge, which consumers could put into a gallon of milk overnight. In the morning, they’d simply remove the cartridge from the decontaminated milk. “I would like to set up a system where we recover and reuse our tungsten, so consumers would return their cartridges to us, and we would recycle the material,” he adds.

Apblett’s team has also prepared iron-based nanoparticles that can remove arsenic and other heavy metals from apple juice as well as liquids, such as baby formula, prepared with brown rice syrup. The high concentration of As in these foodstuffs has been cause for concern in recent months.

“This work demonstrates how nanotechnology can be effectively and simply employed to solve a real-world problem,” comments Andrew R. Barron, a nanotechnology expert at Rice University. “More importantly, it is invisible as nanotechnology to the end user; it is just a product that works where no similar solution is possible.”

C&EN Covers The ACS National Meeting

Want the scoop on the ACS meeting in San Diego? Check out C&EN Picks, a series of videos that spotlight sessions selected by C&EN staff. Reporters also fan out across the meeting to bring you news coverage. Find it all collected at C&EN’s meeting page, cenatacs.tumblr.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zeolite filters out carcinogens from smoke flavoring
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recycling Rare Earths From E-Waste More Sustainably
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triple-Protected Nanoparticles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE