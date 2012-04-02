Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Graphene Envelops Nanoparticles

Nanoparticle Delivery: Simple method yields tiny graphene packets that could hold drugs or imaging agents

by Prachi Patel
April 2, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Tiny Bundles
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
A thin graphene layer shrouds silver nanoparticles (oblong white shapes) in this scanning electron micrograph.
SEM of graphene-covered nanoparticles
Credit: Nano Lett.
A thin graphene layer shrouds silver nanoparticles (oblong white shapes) in this scanning electron micrograph.

A simple technique can swathe nanoparticles with a blanket of graphene (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl2045952). The tiny graphene packets could carry medical imaging contrast agents, allowing the nanoparticles to enhance imaging signals while shielding tissue from their potential toxic effects. They could also deliver chemotherapy drugs to tumors, says Brown University’s Robert Hurt, who developed the new nanoparticle sacks.

Other approaches to wrap nanoparticles in graphene require chemically modifying both the particles and graphene to endow them with opposite charges, Hurt says.

Hurt and his colleagues avoided the modification steps by adapting a recently reported aerosol technique for crumpling graphene flakes into wads (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn203115u). Using an ultrasonic nebulizer, they make a mist from an aqueous suspension of graphene oxide flakes and various nanoparticles—they tested the technique with particles of silver, organic dye molecules, and DNA. Graphene oxide flakes tend to accumulate at the droplet surface. When the droplets pass through a furnace, graphene oxide reduces to graphene. As water evaporates and the droplets shrink, the graphene flakes collapse to form sacks around a few nanoparticles. A filter captures the packets.

The technique is much easier than previous graphene wrapping methods, and gives discrete, uniformly coated particles, Hurt says. Because it relies on “physically forcing things together” rather than electrostatic attraction, he says, a much wider range of materials are amenable to wrapping.

For drug-delivery applications, the team is now trying to understand if and when the packets open and release their contents, and whether the release time can be tuned. “We know they go into cells,” says Hurt, “but will they deliver?”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: New method helps scientists work with air-sensitive 2-D materials﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Conductive Ink For Elastic Electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular Sieves For SERS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE