Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

PPG To Cut 2,000 Jobs In Europe

Restructuring: Losses to come mostly in European architectural coatings business

by Marc S. Reisch
April 9, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

CUTBACKS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PPG Industries
A PPG coatings plant in Suffolk, England.
A photo of a PPG coatings plant in Suffolk, England.
Credit: PPG Industries
A PPG coatings plant in Suffolk, England.

PPG Industries plans to cut 2,000 jobs, mostly in its European architectural coatings business. As a result, the firm will take a one-time $208 million charge against earnings to account for the cuts and unspecified asset write-offs.

According to CEO Charles E. Bunch, the cost reductions “are needed to ensure that our cost structure is appropriate for business conditions and that all of our operations remain competitive globally.”

As the cutbacks go into effect, the firm expects to save between $40 million and $50 million this year. When completed, the cost reductions will save the firm about $140 million annually.

Coatings demand in Europe is “muted,” Bunch explains, and it is expected to recover slowly in the aftermath of the European debt crisis. Elsewhere, demand for automotive, aerospace, and industrial coatings is strong, he said.

Because of the better overall picture, PPG says that first-quarter earnings will come in at between $1.75 and $1.80 per share—excluding one-time charges—when the company publishes its results on April 19. The firm earned $1.40 per share in the first quarter of 2011.

Separately, PPG said it would take an additional charge of $160 million for environmental remediation activities at a former Jersey City, N.J., manufacturing plant. The firm plans to submit a final remediation plan soon to the state.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

COVID-19 forces cuts at chemical maker Ingevity
Merck & Co. to cut manufacturing
Lanxess squeezes Chemtura costs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE