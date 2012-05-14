Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

For Nanoparticles, Size Does Matter

Nanotoxicology: Precise control of nanoparticle dimensions shows that size and shape of cerium dioxide nanomaterials influences their ability to damage cells

by Katharine Sanderson
May 14, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

SIZE MATTERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Scientists made cerium dioxide nanorods of various lengths and diameters to test their toxicity.
Micrographs of cerium dioxide nanorods
Credit: ACS Nano
Scientists made cerium dioxide nanorods of various lengths and diameters to test their toxicity.

A library of nanoparticles made to exact dimensions has revealed that particle size and shape affects their toxicity in cells (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn3012114).

As part of a larger effort to devise safety tests for nanomaterials, Jeffrey Zink of the University of California, Los Angeles and his colleagues have made libraries of nanorods and wires of cerium dioxide. For applications in electronics and catalysis, manufacturers usually make nanoscale cerium dioxide into spheres, which aren’t thought to be toxic. But these products sometimes contain other shapes. Zink and his team wanted to determine whether shape made a difference.

Using a standard synthesis method in water, Zink’s team carefully controlled the temperature, pH, and ions present to make a range of nanorods and wires with precisely controlled ratios of length to diameter, called the aspect ratio. Using this library of eight materials, they tested the toxicity of the nanoparticles in human leukemia cells, a line commonly used in inflammation studies.

Cells treated with the short rods died at the same rate as untreated cells, indicating to the researchers that the small particles weren’t toxic. But bigger particles–those greater than 495 nm long and 9.5 nm wide–triggered some cells to activate an inflammatory protein, and killed the 35% of the cells.

The test is the first to examine the role of aspect ratio in cell toxicity, the team says. Using these results coupled with other data the group is gathering, including data on particles’ electronic properties (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn3010087), could help researchers predict toxicology and risk for nanomaterials, says study coauthor Andre Nel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Airway-on-a-chip smokes cigarettes to study respiratory disease
Catalyst Stimulates Self-Doping In Silicon Nanowires
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Step Forward For Quantum Dots

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE