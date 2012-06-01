Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Policy

EPA Announces Chemicals To Be Reviewed

Risk Assessment: Eighteen compounds will be assessed in 2013–14 for possible regulatory action

by Cheryl Hogue
June 1, 2012
Eighteen industrial chemicals will undergo review by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2013 and 2014, the agency announced on June 1. The compounds include three flame retardants, four fragrance compounds, and five chlorinated hydrocarbons.

The EPA chemical review process will be used to determine whether a particular substance should be regulated. The 18 chemicals just announced are a subset of a much larger group of chemicals or classes of substances for which the agency has decided to assess risk (C&EN, March 12, page 11).

If the agency finds that a chemical poses a significant risk to human health or the environment, it may be regulated under the Toxic Substances Control Act, or EPA may take other action. But the agency may decide to do nothing after reviewing a given substance, suggesting that it is safe for current uses.

A complete list of the chemicals selected for review in 2013–14 is available at epa.gov/oppt/existingchemicals/pubs/workplanlist.html.

