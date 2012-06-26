Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Roche To Close Nutley, N.J. Site

Pharmaceuticals: Swiss drug firm will shed 1,000 jobs, transfer some R&D activities to Switzerland and Germany

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 26, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Roche is closing its Nutley, N.J., research site in a move expected to cost 1,000 jobs. Oncology and virology R&D activities will be shifted to facilities in Switzerland and Germany, where about 80 positions will be added, but Roche is shutting down its inflammation discovery unit.

The Swiss drug giant claims the cuts will enable it to keep R&D spending flat despite a steady rise in the number of projects in clinical studies. Roche CEO Severin Schwan noted that 24 out of its 28 late-stage clinical trials have been successful over the past 18 months.

Jean-Jacques Garaud, head of pharma research and early development, will leave the company at the end of the month, and Mike Burgess, currently head of oncology research and large molecule research, will take over his duties on an interim basis.

When the Nutley site closes, Roche will no longer have laboratories on the East Coast. The company will instead create a Pharmaceuticals Translational Clinical Research Center, intended to support its interactions with regulatory authorities and academic and biotech partners. Roche expects to transfer roughly 240 jobs from Nutley to the center, which it hopes to open in 2013 at a yet-to-be-determined site.

Drugs such as Valium and other benzodiazepines were invented at Nutley, which has been the centerpiece of Roche’s U.S. operations for 80 years. But the site’s role shifted after the company’s 2009 acquisition of Genentech. Commercial operations were transferred to Genentech’s South San Francisco site that year, and in 2010 some research activities—notably, RNAi research—were ended at Nutley.

“Nutley’s legacy and footprint as a much larger former regional headquarters and manufacturing site left us with an expensive and oversized infrastructure,” Tom Lyon, Nutley site head, said in a statement today. “While we have made notable progress to cut costs by more than 50% in the past two and a half years, it was not enough.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Amgen and Genentech cut jobs in California
Bristol-Myers Plans Amylin Site Closure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roche To Shutter New Jersey Labs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE