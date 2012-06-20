Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

U.S. Team Selected For Chemistry Olympiad

Education: High school students will compete in Washington, D.C., area for medals in international competition

by Linda Wang
June 20, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

U.S. TEAM
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kelli Slunt
Ge (from left), Chand, Hillenbrand, and Deng will represent the U.S. at the upcoming International Chemistry Olympiad.
Jason Ge, Sidharth Chand, Christopher Hillenbrand, and James Deng
Credit: Kelli Slunt
Ge (from left), Chand, Hillenbrand, and Deng will represent the U.S. at the upcoming International Chemistry Olympiad.

The team of four high school students who will represent the U.S. at the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in the Washington, D.C., area on July 21–30 has been chosen.

The team members are Sidharth Chand of Detroit Country Day School, Beverly Hills, Mich.; James Deng of Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.; Jason Ge of Westview High School, in San Diego; and Christopher Hillenbrand of Regis High School, in New York City. Timothy M. Lee of Arcadia High School, in California, and Andrew Guo of Scarsdale High School, in New York, will fill in as alternates.

The team was assembled on June 19 at the conclusion of an intensive two-week U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad study camp organized by the American Chemical Society and held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The 20 students who participated in the camp were selected from a pool of approximately 10,000 students from around the country.

“The competition was a lot closer this year than it was last year,” says head mentor Kelli Slunt, a chemistry professor at the University of Mary Washington. Many of the participants were newcomers to the study camp, which may have driven up the energy and enthusiasm of the competition, she notes. Also noteworthy is that the members are young: Hillenbrand just completed his freshman year; Ge, his sophomore year; and Chand and Deng, their junior years. In years past, team members have typically been juniors or seniors.

“This is a huge deal for me,” Deng says. “I’m very honored to be in this position,” he says of representing the U.S.

“As part of the team, it’s our job to represent all of the students who participated in this competition,” Ge says. “I think any of us 20 would have been good ambassadors for the U.S.”

Deng agrees. “There was a big sense of camaraderie, and we would all study together,” he says. “That element of the top 20 made the top four so much better.”

Slunt says she has high hopes for the international competition in July. “I am confident that all of them will medal,” she says, “but I also want them to appreciate the international friendships they’ll be able to cultivate as part of the experience.”

ChemOlympiad from ACS Pressroom on Vimeo.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US team selected for 2022 Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. team heads to International Chemistry Olympiad﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. team finalized for International Chemistry Olympiad

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE