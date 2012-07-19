Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

BPA Replacements Appear In Household Dust

Endocrine Disrupters: Study estimates human exposure via dust for a range of bisphenols

by Deirdre Lockwood
July 19, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

BPA BRETHREN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Researchers found that bisphenol S and bisphenol F were the most abundant analogs of bisphenol A in household dust.
Three structures of bisphenols
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Researchers found that bisphenol S and bisphenol F were the most abundant analogs of bisphenol A in household dust.

Because toxicologists have raised concerns about bisphenol A’s hormone-disrupting properties, manufacturers have started using alternatives. Many BPA replacements are also bisphenols. Since the alternatives are structurally similar to BPA, scientists say they raise similar health concerns. Now researchers have detected two major BPA substitutes in the majority of indoor dust samples from four countries (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es302004w).

The study is the first snapshot of BPA substitutes in homes, says Laura Vandenberg, a developmental biologist at Tufts University who was not involved in the study.

Kurunthachalam Kannan, an environmental chemist at the New York State Department of Health, and colleagues in China, South Korea, and Japan used high-performance liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry to analyze dust from homes, offices, and laboratories in their respective countries. They found that BPA was the most abundant bisphenol in dust, followed by bisphenol S, an alternative used in thermal receipts and baby bottles, and bisphenol F, which manufacturers use to line canned food and drinks.

Total concentrations of bisphenols in dust varied widely from 0.026 to 111 µg per g of dust, averaging 2.29 µg per g. BPA made up, on average, 65% of the bisphenol content. The researchers found the highest total bisphenol concentrations in South Korea and the lowest in China. In all countries, dust from offices had higher BPA concentrations than house dust did.

The researchers think that dust creates only a small fraction of human exposure to the bisphenol compounds, with diet producing far more exposure.

Scientists know little about the toxicity of BPA analogs, but Vandenberg says that all the bisphenols likely affect reproduction and brain development.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Urine levels of toxic or concerning chemicals are high during pregnancy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Touching thermal receipts may extend BPA exposure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Some teethers advertised as BPA-free leach the compound

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE