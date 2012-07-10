Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Clothing Leaches Little Titanium Dioxide During Washing

Wastewater: Discharges from laundry are minimal compared to other sources of TiO2 in the environment, scientists find

by Charlie Schmidt
July 10, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

No Leaching
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
When titanium dioxide is embedded in clothing, only small amounts of wash off.
Photograph of a washing machine.
Credit: Shutterstock
When titanium dioxide is embedded in clothing, only small amounts of wash off.

Textile manufacturers add titanium dioxide to some clothing to brighten it and to prevent the color-fading effects of ultraviolet light. But environmental scientists worry about how much of the compound leaches from laundry’s wash cycle into wastewater and eventually into the environment. Now a study reports that very little titanium dioxide washes out of clothing (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es301633b).

Scientists have scant data on TiO2’s toxicity in the environment. But previous studies have shown that it makes its way into wastewater via food, cosmetics, and other sources. No one had looked at washing machine effluent as a potential source.

So Bernd Nowack of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology and his colleagues put six textiles composed of varying amounts polyester, polyamide, cotton, and other materials through the laundry. They then used elemental analysis to measure the amount of TiO2 in the soapy wash water and rinses.

Five of the textiles leached between 0.01 and 0.06% of their total TiO2 during the first cycle, producing effluent concentrations of less than 0.7 mg/L, barely exceeding detection limits. Four of those textiles continued to leach barely detectable amounts during additional washings. The low leaching for those four textiles is likely due to their TiO2 being incorporated directly into the fabric, Nowack says.

However, the sixth textile, a polyester-wool mix, had a surface coating of TiO2, which Nowack thinks is a rare method of adding the chemical to clothing. That textile lost about 20% of its TiO2 over the course of 10 washings, leading to a concentration of 4.7 mg/L in the washing fluids and 0.64 mg/L in the rinse water. A textile composed of cellulose, cotton, and elastane, which lost very little of its embedded TiO2 in the first wash, also leached 20% of its TiO2 over 10 washes, but Nowack can’t explain why.

Based on their data, the team estimated that the concentration of TiO2 in wastewater from textiles is between 1 and 15 µg/L. Previous studies have estimated wastewater levels of the chemical from food and cosmetics to be on the order of hundreds of micrograms per liter. “Overall, we conclude that textiles don’t comprise an important source of TiO2 to wastewater compared to other sources like food and sunscreen,” Nowack says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indian sea salts are contaminated with microplastics but can be treated with sand filtration﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticles In Athletic Apparel May Seep Into Sweat
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Measure Of Titanium Dioxide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE