Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Gold Nanoparticles Improve Neural Electrodes

Nanomaterials: Tiny electrodes made of gold particles outperform best current ones in lab tests

by Corinna Wu
July 12, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Going For Gold
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
A small neural electrode (left) has a bumpy surface created by a gold nanoparticle film (black-and-white micrograph, right). The electrode is 200 x 200 µm.
Two micrographs of an electrode.
Credit: Nano Lett.
A small neural electrode (left) has a bumpy surface created by a gold nanoparticle film (black-and-white micrograph, right). The electrode is 200 x 200 µm.

Many biomedical devices, such as pacemakers, cochlear implants, and prosthetics, require tiny electrodes that can interact with nerve tissue. For devices implanted inside the body, those electrodes have to last for years and be small enough to avoid causing scar tissue.

Now researchers have developed a new type of neural electrode made from gold nanoparticles (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl3015632). The electrodes boast better electrical characteristics than ones made from carbon nanotubes, the current state-of-the-art material for neural interfaces.

Chemical engineer Nicholas Kotov of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, turned to gold nanoparticles because of gold’s high conductivity and biocompatibility. He knew that the metal had already found use in neural probes in the form of thin metallic rods.

Unfortunately, manufacturers can’t make these rods small enough for implantable electrodes, Kotov says. To evade roving immune cells, electrodes must be smaller than 10 µm wide, he adds. If the cells attack electrodes, scar tissue starts to form, disrupting the contact between the device and nerve tissue. Researchers can make flat gold films at the right sizes, but these electrodes have high impedance, an electrical property related to resistance. Researchers want to use materials with low impedance because they allow electrons to pass more freely in the electrodes.

To make their nanoparticle-based electrodes, Kotov and his colleagues used layer-by-layer assembly, a technique that deposits nanometer-thick coatings of metal on surfaces. The method allowed them to control the thickness of the film and the location of the nanoparticles, which helps them fine-tune the electrode’s electrical and mechanical properties.

When the team tested the electrodes’ performance in an electrochemical circuit, they found that the impedance of the gold nanoparticle electrodes was one-fourth that of carbon nanotube-based ones. They also had about eight times higher charge storage capacity. Kotov was pleased with the result because electrodes with greater charge storage can better stimulate surrounding neural tissue. The test electrodes were 200 x 200 µm; Kotov plans to use the same technique to make smaller ones.

Robert Haddon, a chemist and materials scientist at the University of California, Riverside, applauds the team’s method for obtaining electrodes with “the right electrical characteristics you’d like to have in a very small-scale electrode.”

However, he points out that the layer-by-layer deposition method isn’t compatible with large-scale production of electrodes. Depositing the layers, building up to the final film thickness, takes time; by contrast, researchers can quickly make a carbon nanotube film of any thickness with a simple filtration method.

Haddon suggests a possible solution: coating carbon nanotubes with gold nanoparticles. The hybrid material, he says, could potentially “get the best of both worlds” in speed of production and electrical properties.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New wireless pacemaker is powered by light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Printed 2D materials make high-quality electrodes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How spongy silicon could open new doors in bioelectronics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE