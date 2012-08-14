Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chinese Firm Offers To Invest In A123

Intellectual Property: Proposed deal raises U.S. security concerns

by Marc S. Reisch
August 14, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: A123 Systems
A123 Systems puts a nanophosphate coating on its cathode material.
Photo of a nanophosphate coating being applied to cathode material.
Credit: A123 Systems
A123 Systems puts a nanophosphate coating on its cathode material.

A123 Systems, a financially struggling maker of lithium iron phosphate batteries, is in talks with the Chinese auto part maker Wanxiang Group about a deal in which the Chinese firm would invest up to $450 million in A123 in exchange for an 80% ownership stake.

The deal is likely to run into opposition from U.S. lawmakers, one of whom notes that A123 built an advanced technology battery plant in Michigan with the help of $249 million in grants from the U.S. government.

“It appears the Department of Energy and the Obama Administration have failed to secure sensitive taxpayer-funded intellectual property from being transferred to a foreign adversary,” says Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.). Stearns was also a critic of the government’s investment in the now-bankrupt solar cell maker Solyndra.

A123’s intellectual property includes what it calls a “game changing” battery that overcomes limitations of competing lead-acid and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide batteries. The company says the battery would be ideal for microhybrid passenger cars—a new type of gasoline-powered vehicle with an engine that turns off at stoplights.

A123 didn’t address technology concerns when it announced the proposed investment, instead emphasizing that the deal would remove uncertainty regarding the firm’s financial situation. “A substantial capital investment from Wanxiang would not only provide financial stability to A123 as we continue to grow, but it would also align us with a large, successful global brand in the automotive and cleantech industries,” says A123 CEO David Vieau.

A123 has been experiencing financing difficulties for some time because sales of electric vehicles containing its batteries have lagged earlier predictions. A $52 million defective battery recall also hurt. In May, the firm filed a document with the Securities & Exchange Commission in which it raised “substantial doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Our Next Energy raises $300 million for battery factory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tesla may invest in SQM
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese car maker invests in Australian lithium miner

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE