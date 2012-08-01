Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New MOFs Are Conductive

Materials: High charge mobility may spur applications atypical of metal organic frameworks

by Mitch Jacoby
August 1, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

CLOSE TIES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Angstrom distances between sulfur atoms (yellow) in TTS groups linking Zn-based units (blue) may play a key role in this porous material's high charge conductivity.
This is an image of a MOF made of Zn-based units and TTS linking groups.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Angstrom distances between sulfur atoms (yellow) in TTS groups linking Zn-based units (blue) may play a key role in this porous material's high charge conductivity.

A new sulfur- and zinc-based metal organic framework (MOF) compound conducts charge nearly as well as the most conductive organic semiconductors, a team of researchers based in the U.S. and Japan report in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (DOI: 10.1021/ja3059827). The study demonstrates that a typically nonconducting family of materials can be tuned synthetically to conduct charge, an advance that may lead to applications in electrochemistry and electronic materials.

HOLEY CRYSTALS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This depiction of the framework compound highlights its benzoate-lined pores (blue = Zn-based units, yellow = S, gray = C).
This image highlights the MOF's benzoate-line pores.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
This depiction of the framework compound highlights its benzoate-lined pores (blue = Zn-based units, yellow = S, gray = C).

MOFs are crystalline materials composed of metal ions or clusters that are connected by organic linker groups. The materials’ extreme surface areas and porosities have led to numerous record-breaking demonstrations and some commercialization of MOFs in gas separation and storage applications.

Exceptionally high surface area and porosity could make these materials promising candidates for use in other areas such as fuel cells. But MOFs’ inherently low charge mobility and conductivity—a result of linking metal ions with redox-inactive organic groups—effectively rule out such applications.

Strategies to boost the conductivity of MOFs, for example by using linkers that mediate covalent interactions with metal ions, have been largely unsuccessful. Some modified MOFs remained poor charge conductors while others lost their porosity when the solvent molecules were removed from the crystals.

To resolve those problems, MIT chemists Tarun C. Narayan and Mircea Dincă drew upon studies showing that tetrathiafulvalene (TTF), an organosulfur compound, can form π-stacked columnar structures, a feature that makes some materials good electronic conductors. The aim of the team, which includes researchers at Osaka University, was to use TTF groups to prepare a stable porous compound in which π-stacked columns could provide a conduit for charge mobility.

The strategy paid off. The group coupled TTF with a bromobenzoate compound and treated the product, TTF-tetrabenzoate, with a zinc nitrate solution, thereby forming dark red needles. Crystallography analysis shows that the new MOF features helical Zn-carboxylate chains and benzoate-TTF-lined pores roughly 5 Å in diameter. Other analytical techniques indicate that the level of charge mobility, a measure of conductivity, in the material is comparable to that of common organic semiconductors.

This work represents a “major advance in the development of electronically conductive materials that combine high charge mobility, high crystallinity, and precisely defined porosity,” says University of California, Riverside’s Pingyun Feng, a specialist in porous materials.

Materials with this combination of properties are rare, she says, even though numerous MOFs have been prepared. Feng adds, “there is no doubt that this work will inspire a great deal of enthusiasm in conducting MOFs” and could lead to applications in solar cells, electrocatalysis, sensing, and other areas beyond gas storage and separation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Introducing 2D semiconducting electrides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chain-link molecules form squishy crystals
Vapor-phase treatment customizes MOFs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE