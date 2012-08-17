Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

The Search For Glycoprotein Biomarkers Becomes Short And Sweet

Biochemistry: Screening method for glycoproteins in bodily fluids could help diagnose and treat disease

by Olga Kuchment
August 17, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Sugar Coated
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Chem. Biol.
A mix of proteins (red, yellow, blue) separates on a gel according to molecular weight (top). A glass patterned with lectins, which are sugar-binding proteins (colored X’s, center), sits on top of the gel. Only glycoproteins (blue, red) stick to the lectins on the glass (bottom), allowing scientists to identify and further analyze them.
Cartoon image of mixed protiens.
Credit: ACS Chem. Biol.
A mix of proteins (red, yellow, blue) separates on a gel according to molecular weight (top). A glass patterned with lectins, which are sugar-binding proteins (colored X’s, center), sits on top of the gel. Only glycoproteins (blue, red) stick to the lectins on the glass (bottom), allowing scientists to identify and further analyze them.

Researchers in Spain have designed a new gel-based method to identify glycoproteins present in samples of patients’ body fluids (ACS Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1021/cb300262x). The technique could help diagnose conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and neurodegenerative disorders, they say.

Sugar polymers attached to the side chains of some proteins affect a myriad of biological processes including the immune response, the action of hormones, and the interaction of sperm with egg. The function of a glycoprotein can depend on which sugar polymers, called glycans, attach to it. Because changes in glycoproteins can reflect the presence of disease, researchers have been able to diagnose diseases, including bladder cancer, by finding specific glycoproteins in patients’ samples.

But the body has an enormous assortment of glycans that can attach to proteins, with many types of sugars and multiple ways for each sugar to connect to each other and to a protein. As a result, hunting for specific glycoproteins is challenging. Existing methods either involve laborious chromatographic steps to separate out the proteins or require researchers to know which glycan they’re looking for in advance.

Niels-Christian Reichardt, a chemist at the Center for Cooperative Research in Biomaterials, in San Sebastian, Spain, wanted a quick glimpse of the diversity of glycans in a complex sample without having to decide in advance what he was looking for. He thought arrays of lectins, proteins that bind specific sugars, could provide such a look when coupled with gel electrophoresis, a tool ubiquitous in biology labs.

In his team’s design, the researchers chose 20 commercially available lectins, an array that binds to a broad range of sugars. The team prints the lectins in repeating rows on microscope slides. Next, the researchers separate a mixture of fluorescently labeled proteins by molecular weight using gel electrophoresis. They then rest the lectin-array slide on top of the gel.

They place the gel and the slide between two glass plates and let them sit for an hour under a 1-kg weight. The researchers then use fluorescence microscopy to detect any glycoproteins that diffuse out of the gel and stick to the lectins on the slide. To learn more about any glycoproteins in a band, the researchers can dissolve the band and analyze the proteins with mass spectrometry.

The method in essence replaces 20 four-hour experiments using a previous method with one four-hour experiment, Reichardt says.

Reichardt and his team demonstrated their technique by identifying known lectin-glycoprotein associations. The method even worked in complex mixtures of proteins, including in human urine.

Lara K. Mahal, a chemist at New York University, imagines that someday labs could buy kits to perform the technique, and that they would be simple enough for undergraduate students to run. The kit could even fit more than 20 lectins, Mahal says. Reichardt’s team has patented the method and is developing such a kit.

Reichardt plans to look next at plasma samples from prostate cancer patients. The researchers think they might find new biomarkers that could help diagnose the disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Glycan arrays created with live cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nondestructive surgical mass spec
Diagnosing Cancer By Analyzing Glycans

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE