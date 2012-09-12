Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Boxy Compound Wraps Up Pollutants In Neat Packages

Supramolecular Chemistry: A cyclic compound sequesters polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons of varying shapes and sizes

by Erika Gebel
September 12, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Ring Around The Coronene
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jonathan Barnes, Michal Juríček, J. Fraser Stoddart
The empty structure of the cyclical compound ExBox (green) produces a clear crystal (left). When ExBox encapsulates the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon coronene (black), the complex generates an orange crystal (right).
Structures of molecules overlaid on two micrographs of crystals
Credit: Jonathan Barnes, Michal Juríček, J. Fraser Stoddart
The empty structure of the cyclical compound ExBox (green) produces a clear crystal (left). When ExBox encapsulates the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon coronene (black), the complex generates an orange crystal (right).

Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are an important class of fused-ring natural compounds that are under fire for being toxic. Evidence suggests PAHs, which occur naturally in oil (including edible oils), coal, and tar, may cause cancer or mutations in humans. Now, researchers have synthesized a chemical that sequesters a wide range of PAHs and may help remove the toxins from the environment (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja307360n).

Over the years, scientists have studied several chemicals that bind to PAHs, says J. Fraser Stoddart of Northwestern University, but each has drawbacks. Some are expensive while others can bind to only a limited subset of PAHs. Stoddart’s laboratory had been studying a positively charged molecule made up of six cyclically linked phenyl and pyridine rings that could host a wide range of molecules, including the simplest PAH, the two-ring molecule naphthalene (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.198815471). Graduate student Jonathan Barnes and postdoctoral fellow Michal Juríček wondered whether their host molecule could accommodate larger PAHs if they added two more rings to the loop.

The researchers and their colleagues synthesized an eight-ring version they call ExBox using standard chemistry and inexpensive starting materials, Stoddart says. It dissolves in either water or oil, depending on the choice of anion.

The researchers mixed solutions of ExBox and 11 PAHs, ranging in size from azulene, a simple two-ring structure, up to coronene, which contains seven fused rings. They observed that when ExBox binds a PAH, the solution changes from colorless to yellow, orange, red or brown. The team believes the compound could enable detection of PAHs via a simple visual color change. The researchers crystallized the colorful complexes and solved the structures, verifying that ExBox has a box-like geometry and can encapsulate all 11 PAHs by subtly flexing its architecture to optimize electron sharing.

“It can really adjust to take anything within reason,” Stoddart says. “It’s one size fits all.”

To test whether ExBox maintains its affinity for PAHs in complex mixtures, the researchers added an ExBox solution to a sample of crude oil. After they shook the vial, the aqueous layer quickly turned yellow, suggesting to them that ExBox had captured PAHs. Next, the researchers removed the yellow solution with a pipette and added to it dichloromethane, which binds to PAHs more tightly than ExBox does, releasing ExBox for future use. After evaporating the dichloromethane, they found that ExBox had pulled 1.2 mg of PAH out of 150 μl of crude oil, concluding that they had removed the majority of PAHs.

“It’s some very impressive work,” says chemistry professor Isiah Warner of Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, whose group focuses on environmental analyses. He says that ExBox is unique in encapsulating a range of polycyclic aromatic compounds. Another strength, he says, is that it works in water, unlike other PAH sequestering reagents such as cyclodextrin. He expects the study will “generate a lot of interest” for sequestering pollutants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular baskets nab nerve agent simulants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trapping Droplets In Unusual Shapes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aromatic Groups Help Light Up Micelles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE