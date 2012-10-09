Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Method Detects Damage In Fossil Bones And Other Collagen-Containing Artifacts

Cultural Heritage: Technique could help researchers spot ancient bones that have intact DNA

by Sarah Everts
October 9, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Bone Bonanza
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
New technique may help researchers decide which bones are best candidates for DNA analysis.
Photo of pile of bones
Credit: Shutterstock
New technique may help researchers decide which bones are best candidates for DNA analysis.

When archeologists find a pile of ancient bones or fossils, they sometimes try to extract DNA from the bones to learn more about human predecessors or animals that are now extinct. But most of these artifacts contain degraded DNA, and only intact DNA can provide useful information from DNA sequencing, an expensive process. Now a mass spectrometry-based technique could help archeologists triage old bones quickly and cheaply for DNA analysis (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac301333t).

Julie Wilson, a mathematician at the University of York, in the U.K., developed the technique with York researchers Nienke L. van Doorn and Matthew J. Collins. Their method works by assessing the molecular integrity of the bone protein collagen and uses that measurement as a proxy for DNA integrity.

In particular, researchers compare levels in collagen of the amino acids glutamine and glutamic acid. Over time, glutamine degrades into glutamic acid through a deamidation reaction. Since collagen and DNA both degrade through hydrolytic reactions (deamidation and deamination, respectively), the researchers speculate that a bone or fossil with high amounts of degraded collagen is unlikely to have intact DNA.

“Sometimes bone can look quite intact but be actually quite damaged on the microscopic scale,” comments Tim Wess, at Cardiff University, who was not involved in the work. The degradation’s cause may be groundwater or microbes, he says.

To measure levels of each amino acid, the researchers took 87 samples from bones and fossils found at a variety of sites dating to the Roman era and Neolithic period, and they analyzed them with mass spectrometry. To determine the extent of deamidation, the team compared peaks for glutamine and glutamic acid in the data. The team then modeled the extent of collagen damage.

The new technique complements and costs less than other methods that provide hints about the molecular integrity of a bone or other collagen-based artifacts, Wess says. Those other methods include his technique for studying the bone mineral apatite using small angle X-ray scattering.

What’s really exciting, Wess says, is the possibility, hinted at in the York group’s paper, that researchers could use glutamine deamidation to date collagen-based artifacts, such as bone or parchment.

Carbon dating can measure the age of collagen artifacts as old as about 60,000 years. Measuring the extent of glutamine deamidation could enable researchers to date artifacts back 1,000,000 years, well beyond carbon dating’s horizon, Wess says. It could work because collagen can last for 1,000,000 years, Collins says.

The dating application is still speculative, Wilson adds, but the research team is working to validate it.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein analysis pegs species from tiny bone fragments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Digging up DNA after tens of millennia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New chemical analysis allows for less invasive dating of artwork

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE