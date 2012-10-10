Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nobel Prize

Robert Lefkowitz And Brian Kobilka Share 2012 Nobel Prize In Chemistry

Awards: Scientists take prize for unveiling the function of G-protein-coupled receptors

by Carmen Drahl
October 10, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
An X-ray crystal structure depicts the ß2 adrenergic receptor (green) with its G protein, a heterotrimer called Gs (yellow, blue, and aqua). The complex is stabilized by a llama antibody (red) and the enzyme T4 lysozyme (purple).
This is an X-ray crystal structure depicting the ß2 adrenergic receptor (green) with its G protein, a heterotrimer called Gs (yellow, blue, purple). The complex is stabilized by a llama antibody (red) and the enzyme T4 lysozyme (magenta).
Credit: Nature
An X-ray crystal structure depicts the ß2 adrenergic receptor (green) with its G protein, a heterotrimer called Gs (yellow, blue, and aqua). The complex is stabilized by a llama antibody (red) and the enzyme T4 lysozyme (purple).

Robert J. Lefkowitz, 69, and Brian K. Kobilka, 57, will take home this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry for unraveling the molecular workings of G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The receptors are a family of proteins that transmit critical biological messages for functions such as vision, smell, taste, and neurotransmission.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stewart Waller/PR Newswire/HHMI
Lefkowitz
This is a mug of Robert Lefkowitz of Duke University Medical Center and HHMI.
Credit: Stewart Waller/PR Newswire/HHMI
Lefkowitz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stanford U
Kobilka
This is a mug of Brian Kobilka of Stanford University.
Credit: Stanford U
Kobilka

Lefkowitz and Kobilka’s discoveries also laid the foundation for a flurry of structures of GPCRs solved over the past five years, the Nobel committee said at an Oct. 10 press conference. Those structures explain at atomic-level detail how the receptors, which always wind back and forth seven times through cell membranes, transmit messages.

GPCRs “are crucially positioned to regulate almost every known physiological process in humans,” Lefkowitz, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator based at Duke University Medical Center, said by phone at the press conference. For decades, researchers knew that hormones such as adrenaline outside cells led to changes inside cells. But the exact nature of this chemical signaling was a mystery. Lefkowitz first traced this signaling with radioactive blocking agents. Eventually, his team managed to pluck GPCRs—including the receptor for adrenaline, the β-adrenergic receptor—out of the tissues where they had always been studied.

Kobilka, now at Stanford University School of Medicine, was a postdoc in Lefkowitz’ lab in the 1980s, when the lab was hunting for the gene encoding the β-adrenergic receptor. When Kobilka finally isolated the gene, he realized the receptor comprised seven helices, just like rhodopsin, which resides in the retina and responds to light. The Lefkowitz team realized that a large family of seven-helix receptors must exist. “Lefkowitz and Kobilka have helped us understand the molecular details of cellular signaling,” says American Chemical Society President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri. “It is helping chemists create new medicines that will benefit society.”

GPCRs are targets for as many as 50% of prescription medicines on the market, but many of those drugs, such as beta-blockers, date to long before the prizewinning discoveries. “Chemists made early GPCR drugs by just making molecules related to natural hormones or neurotransmitters,” says Fiona H. Marshall, chief scientific officer of Heptares Therapeutics, a firm that specializes in GPCR drug discovery. Lefkowitz and Kobilka’s work allows medicinal chemists to understand better the proteins they are targeting as they go about designing new drugs, she adds. Although the Nobel committee pointed to Kobilka’s more recent research achievements, including the first X-ray crystal structure of a GPCR bound to its signaling partner, “this Nobel Prize is not just about the GPCR structure,” Marshall says. “That was the icing on the cake at the end.”

Lefkowitz and Kobilka will split the $1.2 million prize, which Lefkowitz said he didn’t anticipate. “I can assure you I did not go to sleep last night waiting for this call.” His original plan for the day, he said, included getting a haircut.

More On This Story

CENtral Science Blog: HHMI and Duke Celebrate the Lefkowitz Chemistry Nobel

CENtral Science Blog: A Nobel In Chemistry, Through The Eyes Of “Families”

CENtral Science Blog: Lefkowitz and Kobilka win 2012 Chemistry Nobel for GPCRs

ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, Ph.D., comments on today’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
G protein-coupled receptor structures aided drug design
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stephen Harrison Wins Welch Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
B Family Album

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE