Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Slicing Polystyrene Produces Problematic Particles

Flame Retardants: When cut with hot wires, polystyrene foam releases nanoparticles bearing brominated flame retardants, possibly exposing workers to the compounds

by Naomi Lubick
October 5, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CORRECTION: This story was updated on Oct. 18, 2012, to correct the concentration of hexabromocyclododecane on particles relative to the concentration on boards. It was also corrected to explain that breathing particles released from foam cutting would result in 13 µg of HBCD deposited in the alveoli.

To insulate homes, construction workers sometimes line walls with polystyrene foam boards. The workers slice the boards using a hot wire, releasing nanosized particles into the air that the workers might inhale. A new study estimates that, compared to average people, workers breathing in these particles could be exposed to far higher quantities of a brominated flame retardant (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es302559v).

Foam Concerns
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
When construction workers cut insulating foam boards like this one, they may breathe in nanosized particles that contain toxic flame retardants.
Construction worker lining wall with polystyrene foam board.
Credit: Shutterstock
When construction workers cut insulating foam boards like this one, they may breathe in nanosized particles that contain toxic flame retardants.

Manufacturers add the flame retardant hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD) to polystyrene boards to meet fire safety codes for new buildings. Studies in animals have found that HBCD causes reproductive and neurological problems. In 2010, the Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to add the compound to its list of chemicals that pose a health or environmental risk.

Based on previous work on polymer nanoparticles, Jing Wang of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, in Zurich, and Andreas C. Gerecke of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology hypothesized that the heat of the board-cutting process would volatilize HBCD which could then hitch a ride on released nanoparticles.

To determine how much HBCD might be released, they cut dense polystyrene foam in an enclosed space and captured released particles. The researchers then used liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and other techniques to measure the amount of HBCD on the particles. They found that the particles had concentrations of HBCD 13 to 15 times higher than those of the original boards.

Wang explains that, from the particles that a worker would breathe in during an hour of cutting, 13 µg of HBCD would deposit into the alveoli, the tiny air sacs in the lungs. On average, a person receives exposure to that much HBCD–through furniture foam, household dust, and food packaging—in about one to three months, says Wang. He thinks thermal cutting presents a new and unexpected exposure route that could have significant consequences for workers’ health.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA to regulate group of brominated flame retardants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cleaning solvent poses health risks, EPA says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Buyer Beware Of 3-D Printer Emissions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE