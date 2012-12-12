Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Capturing Cancer Cells With Rough Surfaces

Cell Sorting: Etched glass slides could help researchers fish out cancer cells from blood samples

by Sarah Webb
December 12, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Stuck On
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Cancer cells prefer to adhere to glass slides with nanoscale rough patches than to ones with smooth surfaces.
Schematic of cell sorting method using roughened glass slides.
Credit: ACS Nano
Cancer cells prefer to adhere to glass slides with nanoscale rough patches than to ones with smooth surfaces.

Tumors often shed malignant cells that then travel through a person’s bloodstream. Because these cells can seed metastases, cancer researchers want ways of detecting these circulating tumor cells to understand and prevent cancer progression. In a new study, researchers report a cheap method for capturing these cells using just a rough glass slide (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn304719q).

Because circulating tumor cells offer a noninvasive opportunity to study a cancer and assess a patient’s prognosis, the search for ways to detect them has exploded over the past five years, says Mehmet Toner, a bioengineer at Massachusetts General Hospital, who was not involved in this study. Unfortunately, these cells are rare, so it’s not easy to pull them out of the blood stream.

One method uses antibodies to home in on molecules on the cells’ surfaces. But antibodies are expensive and not all cancer cells express the antibodies’ targets on their surfaces, says Jianping Fu of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

To develop an alternative method, Fu and his team wanted to exploit a feature common to most types of cancer cells. Other researchers have reported that cancer cells preferentially attach to rough surfaces over smooth ones. These groups have attached antibodies to textured surfaces to trap circulating cancer cells from blood samples. Fu and his colleagues thought they could toss out the expensive antibodies and grab cancer cells based solely on their preference for roughened surfaces.

The team scored the surfaces of glass slides using an inexpensive method called reactive ion etching, which bombards surfaces with charged ions. When the researchers pipetted breast, prostate, and cervical cancer cells to roughened glass slides and smooth ones, the team found that all cell types preferentially stuck to the etched ones.

To begin to compare the behavior of cancer and blood cells on the slides, the scientists next tested mixtures containing white blood cells and different concentrations of breast cancer cells. They could capture 95% of the cancer cells in these mixtures. Finally, they flowed cancer cells through a microfluidic device to test the strength of the adhesion of the cells to etched surfaces. Compared to circulating blood cells, cancer cells adhered nearly 100 times more tightly to roughened glass surfaces, Fu says.

By avoiding the use of antibodies, Fu says, this capture process could help researchers fish out a full range of circulating tumor cells from blood, regardless of which molecules the cells express on their membranes. The result would be a more complete understanding of tumor biology and metastasis, he says.

Toner says the researchers’ initial results are good, but points out that only tests using patient samples would prove the method’s usefulness. Actual blood samples include many cell types and contain far fewer cancer cells than any of the mixtures the scientists tested. The team is working with oncologists and cancer biologists to do tests on real patient samples, Fu says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE