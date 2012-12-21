Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Questions And Answers On ACS v. Leadscope Inc.

Intellectual Property: Society seeks to answer member questions, concerns by posting online a lengthy, no-holds-barred explanation

by William G. Schulz
December 21, 2012
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A chronology of the ACS v. Leadscope Inc. intellectual property suit—finally settled by the parties in late September—has been posted online by the American Chemical Society. It is a lengthy, no-holds-barred explanation of member questions and concerns that have been raised repeatedly during the case but especially as a final resolution to the lawsuit began to appear on the horizon in early fall of this year.

The introduction to the document, which is presented in Q&A format, states: “Without intending to reargue ACS’s positions in that matter, and recognizing the very disappointing outcome that resulted for ACS, we offer the following additional information. We hope it will allow ACS members and other stakeholders to have a richer understanding of our perspectives on the chronology of events surrounding this case.”

The document proceeds with a detailed history of the case from its origins in 1997. It covers all decision-making by the ACS Governing Board for Publishing and other leaders and executives of the society. It is noted that not any one member of ACS executive ranks or governance is responsible for ACS v. Leadscope Inc. and its outcome. From the beginning, shared decision-making characterized all of the society’s actions regarding the dispute.

Amicus briefs filed by many stakeholders in Ohio and elsewhere are also noted in the document with links provided. Court decisions, from the original jury trial to the recent Ohio Supreme Court decision, are summarized and explained.

The terms and final amount of the settlement with Leadscope Inc. are presented in full detail. The document states that, in the end, the case has cost the society approximately $32 million. The document addresses such related topics as the source of funds from ACS financial accounts to pay the settlement and all legal fees, the impact on the society’s budget and on member dues, and the amount of coverage that may be provided by the society’s insurance policies.

Finally, the document poses the question of whether ACS has learned anything from the protracted court battle. The answer, in part:

“This case serves as a reminder as to why it is important that ACS continue its long practice of avoiding litigation if at all possible. Prior to filing suit in Leadscope, ACS employed a robust review, involving two separate outside law firms, staff and governance. Obviously, ACS will continue to have a heightened awareness of the risks and uncertainties involved in litigation and will redouble its efforts to settle disputes amicably.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Posts Online Review Of Leadscope Case
ACS And Leadscope Settle Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Qualified Victory For ACS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE