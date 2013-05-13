La Crosse, Wis. Credit: David Clements/La Crosse Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

The La Crosse-Winona Section of the American Chemical Society will host the 2013 Great Lakes Regional Meeting (GLRM) from Wednesday, June 5, through Saturday, June 8. The meeting, which has a theme of “Discovering Chemistry between the Bluffs,” will be held at the La Crosse Convention Center and the Radisson Hotel La Crosse in La Crosse, Wis.

GLRM 2013 At A Glance Dates: June 5–8 Location: La Crosse Convention Center and Radisson Hotel La Crosse in La Crosse, Wis. Information contacts: Jessica Brozek, general chair, jessica.brozek@hydrite.com; Stacy Glidden, program chair, stacy.glidden@mteservices.com; or John Michael Sophos, ACS Department of Meetings & Expositions, (800) 227-5558, ext. 4608, j_sophos@acs.org Website: glrm-lax.sites.acs.org

The general chairs of the meeting are Jessica Brozek of Hydrite Chemical and Ressano Machado of the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. Stacy Glidden of Mathy Technology & Engineering is program chair.

Please visit the GLRM 2013 website, glrm-lax.sites.acs.org, for evolving program details, registration, and hotel information.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The technical program will cover a wide array of chemistry topics. Planned symposia include “Bio-Energy”; “Bioinorganic Chemistry: Career Highlights of Michael J. Collins,” which will feature the Viterbo University professor emeritus of chemistry; “Chemical Education,” including high school teacher topics; “Chemistry of Eating Disorders”; “Ethics in Applied Science”; and “Oil Refining: Current Chemicals.” In addition, the ACS Division of Small Chemical Businesses will sponsor two sessions: “Resources for Start-Up & Small Businesses” and “True Stories of Success from Entrepreneurs.”

GLRM 2013 will also include general sessions in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; biochemistry; and undergraduate research, as well as multiple poster sessions in these and other chemical disciplines.

UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAM. Registered undergraduates are invited to a “Making the Most of Your Regional Meeting Breakfast Social” on Thursday, followed by the undergraduate poster session. That afternoon, Keith Boyer of UW La Crosse; Frank N. Keutsch, UW Madison; and Dylan Millet, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, will present a symposium on atmospheric chemistry.

Students are urged to attend Thursday evening’s GLRM 2013 Awards Banquet, at which the undergraduate poster awards will be presented.

On Friday morning, a career panel featuring Patrick Gorski, Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene; Kirk Moon, Hydrite Chemical; Special Agent Leah Nemetz, Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Field Office; and Laura Roessler, Elmaro Vineyard, will focus on alternative careers in chemistry.

Registered undergraduates are invited to come to Friday’s lunch with an eminent scientist, UW Madison chemistry professor Tehshik P. Yoon.

WORKSHOPS & COURSES. On Thursday morning, the ACS Office of Career Management & Development will present “Finding Your Pathway.” The workshop will describe higher education, industry, government, and entrepreneurial careers and hiring trends. It will allow time for participants to inventory their own values, interests, backgrounds, strengths, and weaknesses so that they can select which career pathway they would like to explore in detail.

Also on Thursday morning, the chemical education program will include a workshop on “Resources for Excellence: A Collaborative Project of the 2YC3 [Two-Year College Chemistry Consortium] & the ACS.”

An ACS career consultant will hold one-on-one résumé review sessions on Thursday afternoon. Attendees can sign up for appointments at the registration desk on Wednesday evening or during the workshop on Thursday.

An all-day Friday workshop will give “Essential Information & Training for the Chemical Hygiene Officer.” This workshop will present details about the position, regulatory requirements, best management practices, risk and exposure assessment, emergency response, and resource materials.

The workshop on “Next-Generation Science Standards” will be held as part of the chemical education program on Saturday morning.

In addition, two ACS Leadership Development System courses will be held during GLRM 2013. “Fostering Innovation” will be offered on Friday afternoon. The course will offer attendees the understanding and tools to tap into their own innovation style and stimulate innovative thinking among their committee members.

“Extraordinary Leaders” will take place all day Saturday. The course will provide a model for effective leadership. Attendees will participate in a 360° review process that will give them personal feedback on their leadership competencies. They will then use this feedback to create a personal plan for developing leadership strengths.

For additional information and to register for either of these courses, contact Kareem Redmond at (202) 872-6015 or leaders@acs.org.

EVENTS. A variety of social events have been planned for the meeting. Tickets can be purchased through registration or on-site as available. Meeting attendees who have already registered and want to add a ticket can do so by calling John Michael Sophos at (800) 227-5558, ext. 4608.

GLRM 2013 will kick off on Wednesday evening with a plenary lecture by 2012 ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri of UW Madison. He will discuss “The Leadership Role of the ACS in Addressing Grand Global Challenges.” The plenary will be followed by a reception during which GLRM 2013 attendees can mingle with Shakhashiri, other members of the ACS Board of Directors in attendance, GLRM 2013 organizing committee members, and others. The plenary session and the reception will be held in the Wisconsin Ballroom at the Radisson.

Tours of the Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center will be offered on Thursday. There is no charge for the tours, and transportation will be provided courtesy of the department of chemistry, UW La Crosse. Each tour is limited to 20 people. Participants can sign up for a tour at the time of registration. A limited number of tickets might also be available on-site. For more information about the center, go to www.umesc.usgs.gov/umesc_home.html.

Everyone is invited to attend the Thursday evening GLRM 2013 Awards Reception honoring the recipients of the Division of Chemical Education Great Lakes Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Great Lakes Region Award for Volunteer Service to the ACS, and the undergraduate poster awards.

The Awards Banquet will follow the reception. Tickets are $32 ($25 for undergraduates).

On Friday evening, attendees are invited to join ACS governance members for a cocktail reception cruise on the La Crosse Queen riverboat on the Mississippi. Tickets are $10 (free for undergraduates).

EXHIBITION & SPONSORSHIPS. Industrial and academic booths will be intermixed with the poster boards for the poster sessions on Thursday and Friday. The exhibition area will also serve as Coffee Break Central. Interested potential exhibitors and sponsors are encouraged to visit the meeting webpage to view the floor plan, review the list of existing exhibitors and sponsors, and access the exhibitor and sponsorship registration forms. For additional information, contact Elyse Sorenson at elyse.sorenson@trane.com.

LODGING. A block of rooms has been reserved for GLRM 2013 attendees at the Radisson. Reservations can be made via www.radisson.com/lacrosse/amchem. Alternatively, reservations can be made by calling the hotel at (800) 333-3333 or (608) 784-6680; guests should identify themselves as GLRM 2013 attendees and use the reservation code AMCHEM. Reservations must be made by May 22 in order to guarantee the GLRM 2013 rate. The rate will be honored for stays from June 1 to 10.

REGISTRATION. Meeting registration is available through the GLRM 2013 website. Early-bird registration ends on May 22. Online registration will remain open at the on-site registration rates until June 4.