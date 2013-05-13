Aesica Taps Academia For Amide Synthesis

Aesica, a British contract manufacturer for drug firms, has formed a research partnership with England’s University of Nottingham to develop commercial methods for amide bond synthesis. It is the firm’s fourth collaboration with an academic institute in less than six months. The partners plan to introduce amide bond formation techniques that offer high chemical yields at lower cost and with less environmentally harmful reagents compared with existing processes. The new technology is based on a coupling agent developed by the university in 2005.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter