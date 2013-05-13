Ambrx And BMS Join For Drug Conjugates

Ambrx and Bristol-Myers Squibb have agreed to discover and develop antibody-drug conjugates using Ambrx’ protein medicinal chemistry technology. In exchange for commercial rights, BMS will supply Ambrx $15 million up front, R&D funding, and up to $97 million per product upon reaching certain milestones. The two companies have worked together since September 2011 on the discovery of biologic drugs. As a result of that work, BMS is currently developing a potential diabetes drug and a heart failure treatment.
