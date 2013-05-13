Bayer Will Exit Carbon Nanotubes

Bayer MaterialScience is winding down its carbon nanotubes business, saying it wants to focus on activities more closely linked to its core polymer operations. Bayer’s nanotube assets include a $30 million plant it built in Leverkusen, Germany, in 2009. The company once had high hopes for nanotubes, but CEO Patrick Thomas now says the potential markets are either very fragmented or have little overlap with its core business. Bayer says it’s in contact with parties interested in the know-how it has generated.
