Bilateral Meeting On Molecular Materials

The Indo-U.S. Symposium on Molecular Materials will take place on July 15–17 at the Indian Institute of Science, in Bangalore. The event is being organized by the Chemical Research Society of India and the American Chemical Society, with funding support from the Indo-U.S. Science & Technology Forum and the Science & Engineering Research Board of India.
The symposium aims to engage scientists from both countries in a global exchange of ideas about materials chemistry and to help the scientists build lasting networks and explore research collaborations. One of the desired outcomes of the symposium is the development of a joint white paper. For more information, visit crsi.org.in/index.php/events/indo-us-symposium.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter