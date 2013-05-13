Ben C. Askew has joined SciFluor Life Sciences as vice president of research. Most recently, Askew served as entrepreneur-in-residence for Third Rock Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on building life sciences companies. Founded in 2011, Cambridge, Mass.-based SciFluor is a drug discovery and development company that uses fluorine to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.

Magdalena A. Biernat and Rik Houben have joined AkzoNobel’s surface chemistry group for Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa as technical project leaders for personal care applications; they are both based in Sempach Station, Switzerland. Biernat recently finished a Ph.D. in biotechnology based on research that began at the Laboratory of Virology at Wageningen University in collaboration with Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Houben was previously a senior formulation chemist at Celblos Dermal Research Centre in Singapore.

Cheryl F. Corallo has joined Textum Weaving as its director of sales. Most recently, she served as sales manager for Kuraray Europe in Frankfurt and Kuraray America in Fort Mill, S.C. Textum manufactures engineered specialty and technical fabrics and composites constructed from metal, glass, polymers, ceramic materials, and natural fibers.

Kurt Dinkelacker has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Aptuit, a Greenwich, Conn.-based contract research organization serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Previously, he was an executive vice president and CFO at Retrievex. Kevin Duffield has been promoted to vice president of sales and business development for Aptuit. He had been senior director for active pharmaceutical ingredients at the company.

Russell Garlick has become chief scientific officer of SeraCare, which partners with diagnostics researchers, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturers, and clinical laboratories to provide processed biological materials, specialty human blood products, and other materials and services. Garlick had been cofounder of Life Sciences Group Inc. Cheri Walker has joined SeraCare as its chief commercial officer. Prior to joining the company, she consulted with private equity firms and diagnostic and life sciences tools companies. Ann McCormick is SeraCare’s new chief operating officer. Most recently, she cofounded and managed SeraMetrix Corp. Joe Kozma has joined SeraCare as vice president of its IVD Process Solutions unit. Previously, Kozma had been vice president of sales at Serologicals. In addition, Lisa Alexander has become SeraCare’s vice president of quality and regulatory affairs. Most recently, she was vice president of quality and regulatory affairs at Xcellerex.

Christopher Geiger has been promoted to the position of senior manager within Lockheed Martin’s Mission Systems & Training unit. He will be responsible for hardware product engineering for ground and flight training systems. Geiger had been the electrical engineering manager for Lockheed Martin’s Global Training & Logistics unit.

Marc van Gerwen has been named global business director for Dow Pharma & Food Solutions (formerly Dow Wolff Cellulosics). He is based in Horgen, Switzerland. Van Gerwen had been marketing and commercial director for Dow Pharma & Food Solutions, which uses plant-based cellulosic technology and companion chemistries to supply products to health care, medical, and industrial markets.

Greg Hertenberger has joined Gelest as product manager for silanes and metal-organic compounds. Most recently, he was an industry manager for coatings, construction materials, and plastics at Ashland Specialty Ingredients. Matthew Suits has moved to Gelest to serve as its facilities manager. Previously, he was an engineering and process manager at PB Leiner Gelatins in Davenport, Iowa. Sean Nichols has joined Gelest as its purchasing manager. He had been operations manager in the manufacturing division of Haas Group International in West Chester, Pa. In addition, Adrien Salomon has been promoted from development engineering manager to production manager at Gelest. Greg Vuk has been promoted from shipping and receiving packaging supervisor to logistics manager. With headquarters in Morrisville, Pa., Gelest manufactures organosilicon compounds, metal-organic compounds, and silicones.

David Hogsett has been appointed vice president of research and development and chief technology officer at OPX Biotechnologies. Most recently, he was a vice president of R&D at Mascoma. Based in Boulder, Colo., OPX Biotechnologies is working to make renewable, biobased chemicals and fuels that are more economical and sustainable than existing petroleum-based products.

Eric J. Kaiser has been named Americas business director for Arkema Coating Resins, a global producer of resin products and additives for the coatings industry. Previously, he held sales and marketing positions with Union Carbide and Dow Chemical.

David Maloney has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Equity Solar. Previously, he had been global technology director at DuPont EKC Technology. Based in San Anselmo, Calif., Equity Solar was formed in 2009 to commercialize a patented solar photovoltaic technology licensed from Special Materials Research & Technology.

John Monks has joined Rivertop Renewables as its vice president of business development. Previously, he led business development and sales and marketing teams for ICI, DSM, and Genencor. Based in Missoula, Mont., Rivertop is developing glucaric acid products as effective and cost-competitive replacements for phosphates in the detergent industry and other markets.

Fried Münstermann, president of regional functions and chief financial officer for BASF, will become president of the firm’s Global Procurement Competence Center in Ludwigshafen, Germany, effective Aug. 1. He will succeed Hartwig Michels, who will become president of the company’s European regional division as of Oct. 1. Michels succeeds Jacques Delmoitiez, who is retiring. André Becker, who is currently senior vice president for global executive human resources, will take over Münstermann’s current roles.

Bill Musiak has joined Koch Membrane Systems as its commercial director of water and wastewater for North America. Based in Wilmington, Mass., he will provide leadership to the company’s water and wastewater sales force in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean region. Most recently, Musiak was the commercial director for Pentair X-Flow. Koch Membrane Systems develops membrane technologies for applications in industrial and municipal water and wastewater, food and life sciences, and industrial processes.

Anthony Nigro has been promoted to manager of product development at Halocarbon Products. He had been responsible for the company’s inert lubricants business segment and for developing its specialty coatings and electronics fluorochemicals businesses. Based in River Edge, N.J., Halocarbon is a producer of specialty fluorochemicals.

Paul A. (Tony) Novelly has been named chief executive officer of FutureFuel, a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels. Lee E. Mikles, who has been both president and CEO since 2005, will retain his position as president.

Sean P. O’Connor has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Nucelis, a specialty chemical company that uses patented technology for modifying cell structure and function. Most recently, O’Connor was president of Chemtura’s petroleum additives business unit.

Fernando Tavara has been named president of Sun Chemical Latin America. Most recently, he was vice president of sales. Tavara replaces Gregory Lawson, who will retire at the end of 2013. Sun Chemical Latin America is an arm of Parsippany, N.J.-based Sun Chemical, which produces printing inks and pigments for packaging, publications, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, and other industrial applications.

Mike Turner has joined Vertellus Specialties as director of its agriculture business segment. Previously, he was vice president and general manager for Universal Fibers Asia in Taicang, China. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Vertellus is a specialty chemical company that produces pyridine and pyridine derivatives for use in many industries.