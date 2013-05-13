Canada Revamps Research Council

Canada’s ruling conservative government announced last week that it will refocus the country’s National Research Council (NRC) on industry-related research. The organization, which includes 4,000 workers in 50 research facilities nationwide, had primarily supported basic science since its founding in 1916. NRC will now focus on “large-scale research projects that are directed by and for Canadian businesses,” according to a statement announcing the change. The goal is to help companies bridge technology gaps. “The refocused NRC will provide Canadian industries with access to strategic research and development; technical services; and specialized scientific infrastructure, technical expertise, and people,” says Gary T. Goodyear, minister of state for science and technology.
