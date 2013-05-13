Chemist Not Guilty Of Secrets Theft

An organic chemist charged with stealing trade secrets from his employer, Frontier Scientific, has been found not guilty. A judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Utah ruled that information for the manufacture of 2,2-dipyrromethane and other Frontier compounds that Prabhu Mohapatra e-mailed to a would-be competitor did not meet requirements to be considered proprietary information. Mohapatra pled guilty a year ago to unlawful access to a protected computer, and the Utah judge ordered him to pay compensation of $3,435 to his former employer.
