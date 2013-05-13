Chinese Protest Aromatics Again

Residents of Kunming, in southwestern China, gathered on May 4 to protest the construction of a p-xylene plant by the state-owned conglomerate PetroChina. According to China’s Xinhua news agency, 200 people took part in the protest while about 1,000 watched. Another report, on the website of the People’s Daily, claimed that the Kunming government has not yet approved the project. In recent years, residents of several Chinese cities have protested in large numbers against p-xylene plants. The chemical is mostly used to make polyester fiber and plastics.
