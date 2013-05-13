Automobile engines designed to combust fuel in a large excess of oxygen can achieve higher fuel efficiency than other common engines. But standard catalytic cleanup technology cannot readily scrub (chemically reduce) the nitrogen oxides (NO and NO 2 , or NO x ) in the exhaust of these so-called lean-burn engines because of the overwhelming excess of O 2 . A research team led by Hui Xian of Tianjin University, in China, has demonstrated that NO x can be scrubbed effectively by using a palladium-doped LaSrCoO 3 material to trap and treat the pollutants (ACS Catal. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/cs400136t). The method works by oxidizing NO x compounds in excess O 2 and trapping them as nitrates. The nitrates are periodically purged and reduced by hydrocarbons, which are deliberately generated by briefly switching the engine from a fuel-lean to a fuel-rich mode. In contrast to previously studied lean NO x trap materials, the new compound resists sulfur poisoning and does not depend on costly platinum. In addition, lean NO x trap technology could be simpler and smaller than an alternative NO x treatment method that requires carrying an onboard tank of a reductant such as urea.