Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Global Ban For Flame Retardant

United Nations: Countries agree to stop use of hexabromocyclododecane under Stockholm Convention

by Cheryl Hogue
May 10, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Chemical makers and environmental advocates are praising a move last week by governments from around the world to end production and use of the flame retardant hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD). Published studies show that HBCD, which has been widely used in polystyrene foam insulation for buildings, is toxic to aquatic organisms, can disrupt thyroid hormone in laboratory animals, and persists in the environment.

The Bromine Science & Environmental Forum, a group of four chemical firms that make bromine-containing flame retardants, says it welcomes the HBCD phaseout, which governments adopted at a United Nations meeting in Geneva. The forum says its members—Albemarle, ICL Industrial Products, Chemtura, and Tosoh—“are committed to substituting HBCD with sustainable alternatives.” Chemical firms have been developing and commercializing new flame retardants as alternatives to HBCD for polystyrene foam insulation for some time (C&EN, Oct. 29, 2012, page 39).

The International POPs Elimination Network, a coalition of advocacy groups seeking eradication of persistent organic pollutants (POPs), also praised the move to ban HBCD, saying it will protect people from harmful health effects.

At the Geneva meeting, which ended on May 10, government negotiators added HBCD to a list of 22 other substances targeted for global elimination under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. Other chemicals controlled by this treaty include polychlorinated biphenyls and a number of pesticides.

Parties to the treaty gave HBCD a reprieve before the global ban takes effect. Under the agreement, HBCD can continue to be used in expanded or extruded polystyrene insulation for buildings until 2019, a UN spokesman tells C&EN. The industry forum says this exemption “will provide downstream users with the time that they need to ensure a smooth transition to alternatives.”

Treaty members also created labeling requirements for new building insulation products that contain HBCD, says Joseph DiGangi, senior science adviser for the network of advocacy groups. Labels will provide information to purchasers of insulation products and will also help ensure proper disposal of HBCD-containing materials when buildings are renovated or torn down, he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Talks to continue on a plastics pact and chemical agreements
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Recycling of plastics threatened by toxic additives, environmental and health advocates say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU to bar sales of televisions with flame retardants in their casings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE