Environment

Government Roundup

May 13, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 19
Most Popular in Environment

Milk’s legal definition, along with those of 17 other dairy products, would change under a proposal from dairy industry groups. It would allow producers to include artificial sweeteners without using a prominent label. Current rules require a label descriptor such as “reduced calorie.” FDA is accepting comments on the plan through May 21.

Three new manufacturing research institutes will be launched in 2013, the White House says. The centers will focus on integrating digital design and robotics with manufacturing, designing advanced materials, and creating the next generation of electronics. They will be chosen through competitive grants at the Departments of Defense and of Energy.

Energy bills were approved by the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee last week. The measures would encourage energy efficiency in buildings for both the public and private sectors (S. 761) and support development of small hydropower electricity generation units of less than 5 MW (S. 306, S. 545, H.R. 628, and H.R. 267).

Libya has completed the destruction of sulfur mustard agent that was stored in bulk in transportation containers, says the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. That brings the total amount of chemical weapons destroyed by Libya to 22.3 metric tons, or nearly 85% of its declared stocks.

Nanoparticles of germanium dioxide are now covered by a new regulation in Canada. Manufacturers must notify the government if they make more than 100 kg per year of GeO2 nanoparticles. Canadian regulators are concerned about the potential toxicity of this nanomaterial.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
