ICIG Gets Another Tessenderlo Business

Belgian chemical maker Tessenderlo has sold its Tessenderlo Italia industrial chemical subsidiary to International Chemical Investors Group for an undisclosed sum. The business, which had sales last year of around $40 million, produces chlorinated aromatics and operates two hydroelectric power plants. Tessenderlo sold its pharmaceutical chemicals business to ICIG last year. ICIG, which already owns four sites in Italy, calls itself a significant customer of Tessenderlo Italia’s and thus a natural owner.
