Other Organizations

Margaret E. Kosal has been selected as a fellow for the chief of staff of the Army’s inaugural Strategic Studies Group. Kosal, an assistant professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, will join the group as a civilian fellow and will be researching strategic issues for U.S. ground forces and national security. Kosal’s research focuses on reducing the threat of weapons of mass destruction and understanding the role of emerging technologies for security. She codirects the Program on Emerging Technology & Security and directs the Program on Biological & Chemical Nonproliferation & Counterterrorism, both of which are part of Georgia Tech’s Nunn School’s Center for International Strategy, Technology & Policy.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of new hires and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter