Shokubai Restarts More Plants In Japan

Japanese authorities have authorized Nippon Shokubai to reopen its methacrylic acid and methyl methacrylate facilities in Himeji, Japan. The company had to shut down most of its Himeji operations after a deadly fire and explosion in an acrylic acid tank at the site in September 2012. At the time, the site accounted for about 20% of the world’s supply of superabsorbent acrylic polymer (SAP), a material used in disposable diapers. The SAP facilities have yet to restart.
